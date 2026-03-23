Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle

Users have rushed to install and experiment ⁠with agent products, ⁠prompting tech firms to explore business opportunities even as authorities warn of ⁠security ‌risks.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiMar 23, 2026 09:06 AM IST
Tencent | Tencent newsMa said Tencent's focus now should be on integrating its “Hunyuan” AI model into different business scenarios as a way to boost efficiency rather than to quickly turn AI into products. (File photo)
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Tencent launched a tool on Sunday to integrate its WeChat messaging platform with the OpenClaw agent, deepening its push into AI agents that have become a key battleground among China’s technology companies.

The software, ⁠called ​ClawBot, will appear as a contact within WeChat, allowing users of China’s most popular app with over 1 billion monthly active users to ​connect ​directly with OpenClaw.

Users can send ⁠and receive commands to interact with the AI agent through the messaging interface.

The ‌integration comes as OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent that can perform tasks such as transferring files and sending emails on users’ behalf, has gained traction in recent weeks.

Users have rushed to install and experiment ⁠with agent products, ⁠prompting tech firms to explore business opportunities even as authorities warn of ⁠security ‌risks.

Tencent’s WeChat integration follows the ​company’s launch earlier this month of ‌its own AI agent suite, comprising QClaw for individual users, Lighthouse for developers ‌and WorkBuddy for ​enterprises.

Last week, ​Alibaba ​launched Wukong, an artificial intelligence platform for enterprises that coordinates multiple AI agents ​to handle complex business tasks ⁠including document editing and meeting transcription within a single interface.

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Baidu quickly followed with a series ‌of ⁠AI agents built on OpenClaw, spanning desktop software, cloud services, mobile tools and ​smart-home devices.

 

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