Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle

Ma said Tencent's focus now should be on integrating its “Hunyuan” AI model into different business scenarios as a way to boost efficiency rather than to quickly turn AI into products. (File photo)

Tencent launched a tool on Sunday to integrate its WeChat messaging platform with the OpenClaw agent, deepening its push into AI agents that have become a key battleground among China’s technology companies.

The software, ⁠called ​ClawBot, will appear as a contact within WeChat, allowing users of China’s most popular app with over 1 billion monthly active users to ​connect ​directly with OpenClaw.

Users can send ⁠and receive commands to interact with the AI agent through the messaging interface.

The ‌integration comes as OpenClaw, an open-source AI agent that can perform tasks such as transferring files and sending emails on users’ behalf, has gained traction in recent weeks.