Tech Mahindra, NVIDIA expand Project Indus with education-focused LLM

The upgraded education LLM is designed to support physics and core subjects while embracing Hindi and regional languages for a more inclusive digital learning experience.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 04:38 PM IST
NvidiaThe new LLM has been developed to help millions of students by providing them with a better conceptual understanding in a manner that is aligned with the Indian learning environment and culture. (Image: Express Image)
In a major step forward to support India’s AI development, Tech Mahindra has partnered with NVIDIA to develop a new education-focused Large Language Model (LLM) as part of Project Indus.

Project Indus was conceived with the idea of developing foundational AI models specifically designed for India’s languages and learning environments. With the new education LLM, the companies hope to develop a platform that can help students across the country with improved learning tools for physics and other core subjects.

Developed for the Indian classroom

The new LLM has been developed to help millions of students by providing them with a better conceptual understanding in a manner that is aligned with the Indian learning environment and culture. The new model will provide a high-quality learning experience while embracing Hindi and other Indian languages.

Unlike generic global AI models, this system has been built with local needs in mind. It can power AI-driven learning tools and even support autonomous AI agents capable of responding fluently in natural Hindi. This LLM offers more engaging and personalised online learning experiences for people who prefer Hindi.

The education LLM has been developed using NVIDIA’s advanced AI technology, the NeMo platform and NIM microservices, to ensure that the model is scalable and production-ready. In an attempt to bridge the data gaps for some of the languages, the team has created close to half a billion synthetic tokens to add to the model’s training data.

The Project Indus has also received a significant technological boost. Tech Mahindra has increased the model size from 1.2 billion parameters to 8 billion parameters. Future developments using NVIDIA’s open research platform are expected to further enhance the quality of education and lower the training time.

 

