Tech Mahindra, NVIDIA expand Project Indus with education-focused LLM

In a major step forward to support India’s AI development, Tech Mahindra has partnered with NVIDIA to develop a new education-focused Large Language Model (LLM) as part of Project Indus.

Project Indus was conceived with the idea of developing foundational AI models specifically designed for India’s languages and learning environments. With the new education LLM, the companies hope to develop a platform that can help students across the country with improved learning tools for physics and other core subjects.

Developed for the Indian classroom

The new LLM has been developed to help millions of students by providing them with a better conceptual understanding in a manner that is aligned with the Indian learning environment and culture. The new model will provide a high-quality learning experience while embracing Hindi and other Indian languages.