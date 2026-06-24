Superhuman to bring GPTZero’s AI detection technology into its platform

GPTZero, known for its AI detection services in education and publishing, is set to join Superhuman following the acquisition announcement. (Image: Superhuman blog)

Superhuman has acquired AI detection startup GPTZero, bringing together two companies focused on identifying and verifying AI-generated content as concerns around online authenticity continue to grow.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. However, GPTZero co-founder Edward Tian told Business Insider that the company has accumulated more than 19 million registered users and reached $30 million in annual recurring revenue.

Founded in 2023, GPTZero co-founders are Edward Tian (CEO) and co-founder Alex Cui (CTO), who are high-school friends. The company later expanded into a broader AI detection platform used by educators, publishers, hiring managers and other organisations seeking to determine whether content was generated by artificial intelligence.