Superhuman to bring GPTZero’s AI detection technology into its platform

Superhuman has acquired AI detection startup GPTZero, bringing together two companies focused on identifying and verifying AI-generated content as concerns around online authenticity continue to grow.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. However, GPTZero co-founder Edward Tian told Business Insider that the company has accumulated more than 19 million registered users and reached $30 million in annual recurring revenue.
Founded in 2023, GPTZero co-founders are Edward Tian (CEO) and co-founder Alex Cui (CTO), who are high-school friends. The company later expanded into a broader AI detection platform used by educators, publishers, hiring managers and other organisations seeking to determine whether content was generated by artificial intelligence.
GPTZero had raised a total of $13.5 million in funding, including a $3.5 million seed round led by Uncork Capital and a $10 million Series A round in 2024 led by Footwork co-founder Nikhil Basu Trivedi. Other investors included Reach Capital, Alt Capital and Neo.
The acquisition comes as AI-generated content becomes increasingly common across the internet. In announcing the deal, Superhuman said it sees content authenticity and transparency as becoming more important for users evaluating articles, reports, work samples and educational submissions.
“Two AI detectors are better than one,” the company said, explaining the rationale behind acquiring GPTZero despite already offering AI detection capabilities through its own platform.
According to Superhuman, the combined offering will bring together its existing detection systems and GPTZero’s specialised expertise in identifying AI-written content. The company said the integration is intended to improve the accuracy of content verification and provide a broader set of authenticity-related tools.
Superhuman outlined plans to combine capabilities such as AI-generated content detection, plagiarism checks, citation verification, hallucination detection and authorship tracking. These features are expected to be integrated into Superhuman Go, the company’s AI assistant that operates across multiple apps and websites.
The company also highlighted education as a key area of focus. GPTZero has built much of its user base among educators and students, while debates continue globally over how schools and universities should access work created with the assistance of generative AI tools.
For now, GPTZero will continue to operate as a standalone product. Superhuman said its technology will be incorporated into Superhuman Go in the future, though a timeline for the wider integration has not been disclosed.
The acquisition reflects a broader industry trend in which technology companies are increasingly investing in tools that can verify content provenance and distinguish human-created work from AI-generated material as generative AI adoption continues to accelerate.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)