Sundar Pichai says ‘Google can help with Googly’: Gemini 3 Pro demos real-time cricket insights

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the sports viewing experience, and a new partnership between Google and the International Cricket Council (ICC) offers a glimpse into what the future may hold.

In a recent presentation, the two companies showed how the Gemini 3 Pro, Google’s powerful AI, can analyse footage of a cricket match in a manner that is far more sophisticated than a simple highlight reel or statistics. Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his X account to reshare a post by ICC to announce the development.

Now Google can help with your Googly:) https://t.co/J4HwGw6dLW — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 30, 2026

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The trial showed that Gemini 3 Pro was able to pick out the important players in the video, grasp the context, and describe what was happening in the video. From the batting to the bowling, the AI was able to pick out details that would have otherwise been overlooked by the average viewer.

Also Read | Google to introduce AI-powered JEE Main practice tests through Gemini

Gemini was able to track the flow of a video rather than viewing it as a series of random images. The AI was able to track the movements of the players, identify points in the commentary, and mark significant turning points in the match, such as wickets, boundaries, and changes in momentum. It was also able to respond to questions about what had just occurred and why it was significant in the context of the video.

For cricket enthusiasts, this presents a whole new set of possibilities for understanding the game. A person who is not familiar with cricket could query Gemini about why a certain delivery was successful or how a batter’s stance affected the shot that was played. A more informed viewer would be able to use this tool to return to some points in the game that were important and receive technical analysis without having to listen to expert commentary.

Also Read | From interviews to outfit tips: 5 ways Gemini Live can help with everyday tasks

The agreement with the ICC represents a shift in how sports organisations are beginning to consider the use of AI, not only as an analytics engine in the background but also as an experience that fans can have. Rather than having to scroll through scorecards or read about matches, fans could engage with the match footage itself and receive immediate insights based on their level of interest.