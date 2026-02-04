Struggling to land job interviews? These 6 ChatGPT Prompts are a game changer

Job searching is tedious. With successive waves of layoffs, the job market is crowded, making it all the more unlikely for recruiters to contact you. In times like these, artificial intelligence (AI) can be a boon, especially ChatGPT.
The AI chatbot can act as your career assistant, essentially streamlining challenging tasks like creating or customising a CV, composing cover letters, and even assisting you in interview preparation through customised, simple steps.
With ChatGPT, you can use targeted prompts to get personalised feedback and strategies to get your dream job faster.
Below are some handy prompts to help you plan and advance your career:
Update your resume to stand out: My background is as follows: [roles, skills, accomplishments with numbers]. Rewrite my resume for [particular position] in [country/industry]. Make it results-orientated, action-verb-heavy, and ATS-friendly.
Customise your resume for the job: The job description is as follows: [description]. Check it out against my resume. emphasise the skills I’m lacking and revise my experience to meet 80-90 per cent of the standards without going overboard.
LinkedIn profile optimisation: This is my current ‘About’ section on LinkedIn: [paste]. Craft a recruiter-friendly pitch that highlights your qualifications, experiences, and problem-solving abilities. Ensure it is concise, confident, and rich in keywords.
Create a distinctive cover letter: For this position, write a cover letter of four to five sentences: [paste description]. Make it personal, highlight one quantifiable accomplishment, and conclude with a compelling call to action.
Prompt for a tough mock interview: You are the hiring manager for [job role]. Ask me ten technical and behavioural questions. After each response, comment on its depth, tone, and clarity and offer suggestions for improvement. It is like having a round-the-clock AI interview coach.
Discover your key differentiators prompt: check out my work. history: [paste]. List three to five special qualities or anecdotes that will help me land the job.
The above prompts are a fantastic way to enhance your job prospects. Even though AI offers compelling solutions, it is advised to use your discretion when it comes to using the output. Always cross-check the output to avoid typos, factual inaccuracies, and inconsistencies with the format. Remember, the best way to land your dream job is to maintain honesty, stay confident about your abilities, and not lose hope.
