‘Straight up lies’: Anthropic CEO attacks OpenAI after ChatGPT uninstall surge

Soon after the US Department of War (formerly the Department of Defence) struck a deal with OpenAI, millions of people began removing ChatGPT from their devices, with uninstall rates surging by 295%.

Responding to the mounting backlash of AI’s military use, company CEO Sam Altman said that they shouldn’t have rushed and will be revisiting their agreement to add clearer language to know how the technology will and will not be used.

In a post on X, Altman said that the partnership is now being revised to include language that explicitly states OpenAI’s AI models won’t be used for domestic surveillance. The company also said that it added another clause that prevents the government from using commercial bulk data on Americans for surveillance.