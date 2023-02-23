scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Spotify partners with OpenAI: Announces generative-AI powered DJ

Currently, in beta, the new DJ feature on Spotify is capable of offering daily mixes, wrapped, and can even translate specially curated tracks.

Spotify DJ is currently available for premium users in US and Canada (Image credit: Spotify)
Spotify has launched a new AI-powered service called DJ to offer improved personalisation features on the music streaming platform. The service is developed by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, Dall. E, and even Microsoft’s copilot on the new Bing.

Currently, in beta, the new DJ feature on Spotify is capable of offering daily mixes, wrapped, and can even translate specially curated tracks. Right now, the new feature can be accessed only on smartphones (Android and iOS) and the availability of this feature is limited to premium users in US and Canada.

Also read |Spotify to trim 6 per cent of workforce

How to access AI-powered DJ on Spotify

Make sure you have updated to the latest version of Spotify from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Next, open the app, and click on the Music tab. If the feature is live in your country, you will be able to access the new DJ service, which will be available on the top of the screen.

Also read |How Spotify is leveraging technology to benefit its most popular playlist: Punjabi 101

As mentioned earlier, DJ can curate a custom playlist and can even make announcements in its own voice and will also offer a commentary around the tracks and playlists. Users can also reshuffle the playlist by simply clicking on the DJ icon.

Spotify’s new DJ feature is said to be powered by generative AI, developed by OpenAI and the company also works with music editors to generate playlists in each genre. The voice model of DJ has been developed in collaboration with the Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan, the first person to host Spotify’s (and personalized) morning show, The Get Up.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 11:43 IST
