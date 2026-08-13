SpaceXAI on Wednesday, August 12, introduced its new AI model, Grok 4.6. The AI model achieved performance benchmarks on par with frontier models from the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI. The model reportedly brings superior performance while being substantially cheaper when compared to Fable 5 and GPT-5.6. Grok 4.6 builds on Grok 4.5 with an emphasis on long-running agents and more ambitious interactive visual work.

According to SpaceXAI, the model stays with complex tasks across many steps, whether researching a topic, analysing information, working across a codebase, or turning an idea into a polished application or work artefact. When it comes to performance, according to the company, Grok 4.6 reached frontier intelligence across several agentic coding, and knowledge work benchmarks. On the Artificial Intelligence Analysis Index, Grok 4.6 is on par with GPT-5.6 Sol.