SpaceXAI unveils Grok 4.6, claims frontier-level performance at lower cost

SpaceXAI on Wednesday, August 12, introduced its new AI model, Grok 4.6. The AI model achieved performance benchmarks on par with frontier models from the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI. The model reportedly brings superior performance while being substantially cheaper when compared to Fable 5 and GPT-5.6. Grok 4.6 builds on Grok 4.5 with an emphasis on long-running agents and more ambitious interactive visual work.
According to SpaceXAI, the model stays with complex tasks across many steps, whether researching a topic, analysing information, working across a codebase, or turning an idea into a polished application or work artefact. When it comes to performance, according to the company, Grok 4.6 reached frontier intelligence across several agentic coding, and knowledge work benchmarks. On the Artificial Intelligence Analysis Index, Grok 4.6 is on par with GPT-5.6 Sol.
Introducing Grok 4.6.
It delivers frontier intelligence and is a significant improvement over Grok 4.5 at the same price. pic.twitter.com/RtTbpXcb3a
— SpaceXAI (@SpaceXAI) August 12, 2026
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The new model is currently available in Cursor and Grok Build. It was trained using a longer and more advanced process than Grok 4.5, with AI-generated data focused on reasoning, STEM, software engineering, and knowledge work. SpaceXAI used Grok 4.5 to generate new training examples, while automated checks filtered out poor-quality data. The company also improved its training methods and optimisation processes.
Grok 4.6 was then post-trained through reinforcement learning (RL) on tasks involving coding, knowledge work, web development, computer-aided design, and software optimisation. One of its key improvements is its ability to turn complex ideas into workable projects. According to SpaceXAI, Grok 4.6 can research a topic, plan an application, build its core features, and refine the result through multiple rounds of feedback. It can also check and test its own work.
The model reportedly produces better first versions of visual and interactive applications than Grok 4.5. SpaceXAI has also expanded Grok 4.6’s safety testing, including broader pre-launch evaluations, post-launch and third-party testing. The company said the safeguards are designed to balance usefulness with security, including for tasks such as fixing software vulnerabilities and supporting engineering and AI research.