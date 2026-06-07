SpaceX inks $30 billion deal to provide Google with AI computing power

SpaceX acquired ‌xAI in February in a deal that ​valued the AI startup at $250 billion, giving the ‌aerospace company greater flexibility to restructure xAI's capital. (Image: Reuters)

SpaceX revealed in a regulatory filing Friday that Google will pay it $920 million a month for computing power, pumping billions of dollars into Elon Musk’s rocket company as it prepares for a blockbuster initial public offering.

The agreement, which starts in October and runs through June 2029, could earn SpaceX about $30 billion in total. It also helps establish SpaceX — which owns Musk’s artificial intelligence lab, xAI — as a major infrastructure provider as companies compete in a fierce global race to dominate AI.

As part of the agreement, Google will gain access to about 110,000 AI chips from Nvidia, which Google said would help it meet larger-than-expected customer demand for its AI models. The tech giant said in April that its cloud business had contracts totaling $460 billion that had yet to be fulfilled as revenue, indicating enormous demand for its services.