The SpaceX-Cursor acquisition just cost developers access to OpenAI’s models

Developers using AI coding tool Cursor in combination with OpenAI’s models have until November 12, 2026 to continue accessing them.

OpenAI on Friday, August 28, said that it is pulling its models from Cursor as it looks to wind down its contract with the SpaceX-owned platform. The ChatGPT-maker said it is making this decision because it cannot be sure that Elon Musk-led SpaceX will not violate its contract.

The company further said that it chose the November 12 cut-off date to give developers the maximum notice allowed as per the agreement.

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OpenAI’s move marks another escalation of the bitter feud between Sam Altman and Elon Musk, who have been at odds for years. Earlier this year, the row between the two tech titans culminated in a trial. Musk sued OpenAI for $150 billion, accusing the company and Altman of “stealing a charity” by betraying its original non-profit ⁠mission for their ‌own enrichment.