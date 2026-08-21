Slack brings AI coding agents into shared team channels with Slack Code

Slack Code also brings full visibility and dedicated tabs, meaning everyone in the channel can follow the work as it happens. (Image: Slack)

Slack now allows users to develop code via shared rooms directly within the platform. On Thursday, August 20, the cloud-based messaging app for business introduced Slack Code, where AI agents write software and human teammates can view, steer, and direct the session.

The announcement comes at a time when the world is witnessing a boom in AI-assisted coding backed by popular coding agents like Claude Code, Devin from Cognition, GitHub Copilot, etc. These coding agents are making it possible for developers to write and ship code faster than ever. However, amid these advancements, the persistent challenge has been to connect coding projects with the conversations the team is having in one interface.