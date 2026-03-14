‘Young graduates may struggle to stand out’: ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott on AI adoption

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly being adopted by enterprises, adding to the woes of thousands of professionals worldwide. Amid the ongoing wave of layoffs, Bill McDermott, CEO of ServiceNow, has issued a stark warning. McDermott said rapid AI adoption by companies to boost productivity could create significant challenges for entry-level workers.

Talking to CNBC, the executive shared that unemployment for new graduates could easily go into the mid-30s in the next couple of years. He added that a significant portion of the work will be managed by AI agents, and hence it is going to be challenging for young graduates to distinguish themselves in the corporate environment.