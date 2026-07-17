Satya Nadella says Anthropic’s Claude Fable restrictions ‘don’t make sense’

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, has criticised Anthropic over its limits on user requests to its high-end artificial intelligence (AI) model Claude Fable. The CEO, on Wednesday, said that the limits ‘don’t make sense’.

According to a CNBC report, Nadella told software engineers working on Microsoft’s Copilot AI that Anthropic’s restrictions reminded him of “the last time we had a creation tool that was so editorially controlled.”

Nadella’s comments appeared to target Anthropic’s policy that restricts users from accessing outputs from its latest AI model, Claude Fable, to train or improve competing AI models. This practice is known as model distillation. Reportedly, when end users ask Fable about aspects needed to create large-scale models, Anthropic returned responses from an older model, as per its support page.