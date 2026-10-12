Satya Nadella’s AI safety plan: Treat models as ‘compromised’ from the start

Satya Nadella during a discussion on the future of AGI, dismissed the idea of a single model ruling the world. (Express Image/Reuters)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has called for putting an emergency brake in AI models, amid mounting safety concerns fuelled by a growing list of incidents involving so-called ‘rogue’ AI agents.

Nadella also laid out his views on the dangers posed by highly advanced AI models and how to tackle those risks. Timely incident disclosure, independent audits, verifiable data, and containment were some of the key recommendations outlined by the chief executive in a lengthy post on X on Saturday, October 10.

“We can’t treat Super Intelligence as a set of nested black boxes and simply accept or reject its recommendations, answers, and actions,” Nadella wrote, adding that it was time to “to step back and assess the trust architecture” of AI.