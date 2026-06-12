Satya Nadella says AI backlash is real but predicts higher wages and broader prosperity

Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft, at the Hard Fork Live event in San Francisco, June 10, 2026. (Mike Kai Chen/The New York Times)

Satya Nadella, the chief executive of Microsoft, said on Wednesday that the backlash against artificial intelligence was evident across the United States, but that the technology would boost wages and that “everyone is a stakeholder” in AI.

“You can’t deny that the perception is terrible,” Nadella, 58, said during a live interview in San Francisco with “Hard Fork,” The New York Times’ tech podcast. He acknowledged there might be job displacement because of AI, but pointed to the technology’s power and benefits.

Nadella added that he was not opposed to people sharing in the wealth from AI companies. That idea was recently floated by Bernie Sanders, the progressive senator from Vermont, who has called AI a “public resource“ that Americans should have some ownership in. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump also raised the notion for the second time in a week, saying Americans could get rich by sharing in the wealth from AI firms.