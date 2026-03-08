Sarvam releases open-weight models debuted at AI Summit: How they compare with DeepSeek, Gemini

Sarvam on Friday, March 6, announced the rollout of its two foundational multi-lingual AI models that were unveiled at the recently held India-AI Impact Summit 2026, under an open-source licence.

The 30 billion- and 105 billion-parameter large language models (LLMs) are reasoning models that have been built from scratch by training them on large-scale, high-quality datasets curated in-house, the Indian AI startup said in a blog post. Both models were trained using compute from GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) made available under the Indian government-backed Rs 10,372-crore IndiaAI Mission with infrastructure support from data center operator Yotta and technical support from Nvidia, Sarvam said.

While the two AI models were first introduced at the AI Impact Summit 2026 hosted by India in New Delhi last month, Sarvam has now made these models available for commercial use under the Apache 2.0 open-source licence, with the model weights available for download on AIKosh and Hugging Face platforms. Both models are also accessible via Sarvam’s Indus AI chatbot app and through the company’s API developer dashboard.