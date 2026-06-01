Sarvam cuts Vision AI model API prices by 67% as document digitisation crosses 35 million pages

Sarvam AI has reduced the price of its Vision API after more than 35 million pages were digitised through the platform. (Image: Sarvam)

Sarvam AI has reduced the pricing of its Sarvam Vision API by 67 per cent after the platform crossed 35 million pages in document digitisation, with the Bengaluru-based startup attributing the move to efficiency gains in its infrastructure.

The revised pricing reduces the cost of Sarvam’s Vision API from Rs 1.5 per page to Rs 0.5 per page. Launched in February 2026, Sarvam Vision is a vision language model designed for document-related tasks such as converting physical documents into searchable digital records and automating document creation workflows.

Increasing adoption among developers and enterprise partners has helped the platform digitise more than 35 million pages since launch, as per Sarvam. Sarvam, in a post on X on Friday, May 29, said more than 35 million pages have been digitised by developers and partners through the Sarvam Vision API.