Sarvam cuts Vision AI model API prices by 67% as document digitisation crosses 35 million pages

Sarvam AI has reduced Sarvam Vision API prices after crossing 35 million digitised pages, citing infrastructure efficiency gains.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 1, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Sarvam AI has reduced the price of its Vision API after more than 35 million pages were digitised through the platform. (Image: Sarvam Vision)Sarvam AI has reduced the price of its Vision API after more than 35 million pages were digitised through the platform. (Image: Sarvam)
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Sarvam AI has reduced the pricing of its Sarvam Vision API by 67 per cent after the platform crossed 35 million pages in document digitisation, with the Bengaluru-based startup attributing the move to efficiency gains in its infrastructure.

The revised pricing reduces the cost of Sarvam’s Vision API from Rs 1.5 per page to Rs 0.5 per page. Launched in February 2026, Sarvam Vision is a vision language model designed for document-related tasks such as converting physical documents into searchable digital records and automating document creation workflows.

Increasing adoption among developers and enterprise partners has helped the platform digitise more than 35 million pages since launch, as per Sarvam. Sarvam, in a post on X on Friday, May 29, said more than 35 million pages have been digitised by developers and partners through the Sarvam Vision API.

The company added that improvements made since the product’s launch have significantly increased efficiency at scale, allowing it to reduce pricing and pass those benefits onto users.

The price reduction comes at a time when organisations across sectors are accelerating digitisation efforts and exploring AI-powered tools for managing large volumes of documents. Sarvam said lowering costs is part of a broader effort to help businesses deploy document intelligence tools at scale beyond experimental use cases.

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Lower API costs could make document-scanning and digitisation tech more accessible to developers and enterprises looking to move AI projects from pilot stages to wider deployment. The announcement also reflects growing demand for AI-driven digitisation and workflow automation tools in India.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

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