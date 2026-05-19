SandboxAQ partners with Anthropic to bring scientific AI tools to Claude

SandboxAQ integrates its scientific AI models with Claude to simplify drug discovery research.(AI-generated image for representation: Magnific)

AI company SandboxAQ is bringing its drug discovery models to Anthropic’s Claude chatbot platform, in a move aimed at making scientific research tools easier to use for researchers and pharmaceutical companies.

The company said its models can now be accessed through Claude, allowing scientists to ask questions in simple language instead of relying on specialised coding.

Drug discovery remains one of the most expensive and time-consuming areas in science, often taking years and billions of dollars to identify a viable molecule. Many AI startups have tried to speed up this process, but most tools still require specialised technical expertise. SandboxAQ claims its Claude integration is designed to lower that barrier.