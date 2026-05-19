SandboxAQ partners with Anthropic to bring scientific AI tools to Claude

AI company SandboxAQ is bringing its drug discovery models to Anthropic’s Claude chatbot platform, in a move aimed at making scientific research tools easier to use for researchers and pharmaceutical companies.
The company said its models can now be accessed through Claude, allowing scientists to ask questions in simple language instead of relying on specialised coding.
Drug discovery remains one of the most expensive and time-consuming areas in science, often taking years and billions of dollars to identify a viable molecule. Many AI startups have tried to speed up this process, but most tools still require specialised technical expertise. SandboxAQ claims its Claude integration is designed to lower that barrier.
Founded as a spinout from Google’s parent company Alphabet, SandboxAQ is chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The company has also expanded into cybersecurity and other quantitative research areas.
One of the company’s main technologies is its large quantitative models, or LQMs. Unlike traditional AI models that mainly learn from text patterns, these systems are “physics-grounded”, meaning they are built using scientific equations and the laws of the physical world.
SandboxAQ says this approach could help scientists predict how molecules behave even before physical lab experiments begin, potentially reducing years of trial-and-error work in pharmaceutical research.
“For the first time, we have a frontier [quantitative] model on a frontier LLM that someone can access in natural language,” Nadia Harhen, SandboxAQ’s general manager of AI simulation, told TechCrunch.
The company said its customers typically include computational scientists, research scientists and experimental teams at pharmaceutical and industrial companies searching for new materials and drug candidates.
Harhen also notes that many customers approach SandboxAQ after struggling with software that could not successfully translate computational findings into real-world scientific results.
SandboxAQ describes its work as part of a broader “quantitative economy” that includes industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance, energy, and advanced materials. The company believes making complex scientific models accessible through conversational AI could expand their use beyond computational specialists.
While several AI firms are focusing on improving the scientific capabilities of their models, SandboxAQ is betting that ease of use and accessibility will play a major role in wider industry adoption.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)