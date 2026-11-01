‘Terrible’ to have RAM sitting in PCs: Sam Altman’s controversial take amid global memory crisis

Sam Altman’s recent remarks on the ongoing, industry-wide shortage of DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and other memory chips has ruffled plenty of feathers, especially among developers and hardcode gamers.

In an interview, the OpenAI chief suggested that it was “terrible” for RAM to be used in personal computers when the same memory could instead be deployed in data centres used to train and run large AI models by companies such as OpenAI. It is unclear if Altman was referring to gaming PCs, something like the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, or the new touchscreen MacBook Pro.

He made these remarks during an appearance on Cheeky Pint, the podcast hosted by Stripe cofounder John Collison, which features prominent CEOs and industry leaders discussing developments in the tech world over a few beers. Weighing in on the state of AI, he also commented on the technology’s impact on mathematics.

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“A lot of people want local inference. And somehow, they assume that the problem is solved now because we are going to have open-source models, we’re going to be able to run them on our computers, and so we’re not going to need all the stuff in the data centre,” Altman said.

“But from a global allocation perspective, actually, it’s quite terrible to have everybody have a bunch of the world’s limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer and being used five percent of the time. You want maximum utilisation in the cloud if you’re trying to deal with this very supply constrained environment. And somehow everyone’s – many people’s intuition is the opposite of that,” he added.

RAM is a foundational component of modern computing devices, and it goes into almost every tech product you buy, from smartphones, tablets, laptops to a car’s infotainment system and video game consoles.

With only a few global players (like Samsung and SK Hynix) in the RAM business, memory supply has suddenly become constrained, as AI companies are getting first access to memory for their data centres based on long-term deals with cloud service operators and projects like OpenAI’s Stargate that have reserved much of the world’s RAM output over the next few years.

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The ChatGPT-maker’s latest projected computing-power spending through 2030 is about $750 billion, as per The Wall Street Journal. The massive cost of this rollout, along with similar infrastructure expansions by tech giants such as Google, Meta, and Amazon, is pushing up prices of DRAM and other components, even for consumer products such as smartphones and laptops.

Beyond the memory crisis, Altman’s comments also hint at the growing divide in Silicon Valley over open-weight, self-hosted AI models versus cloud-based, proprietary LLMs. Altman’s peers such as Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg have batted for open-weight AI models in the past.

What else did Sam Altman say?

In the remainder of the podcast episode, Altman expressed mixed feelings about the speed at which AI is developing. “I don’t think we have done a great job of explaining to people why we think all of the potential downsides of this technology is worth it,” he said.

Altman also shared more details about OpenAI’s purported breakthroughs in mathematics.

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Recently, OpenAI controversially published its AI-assisted solution to the Navier-Stokes problem, which had vexed the field for decades. Some mathematicians called foul, accusing the company of what amounted in their view to plagiarism. Earlier this month, OpenAI followed up by publishing results for nearly 400 additional long-standing math problems.

Also Read | Explained with graphics: The epic math problem OpenAI claims to have solved

“I’m actually probably not supposed to say this, but I will since we’re drinking,” he said, before divulging that one of the models OpenAI had been using internally to solve these complex math problems was known among employees as: “Model Name-Hold My Beer.”

“We had this collective experience of people’s hardest research problems from their academic career; the model was just knocking them down, one after the other,” he said.

“Two nights in a row I was up most of the night because I was just so excited I couldn’t go to bed. I was tremendously excited and happy, but I also had much more sadness and melancholy and a feeling of something ending than I was expecting,” Altman further said.