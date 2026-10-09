Rubrik expands ‘Project Hourglass’ with new AI security tool to counter Mythos-level threats

Rubrik, one of the participants in Anthropic’s high-profile Project Glasswing initiative, has unveiled a new product called Rubrik Code Guardian that is designed to protect enterprises against Mythos-level threats.

With Rubrik Code Guardian, partner companies can proactively scan AI-generated code for security flaws within isolated, air-gapped environments, the cybersecurity and data resilience company said on Thursday, October 8. It enables customers to be better prepared against realistic AI agent-driven attack chains and offers instant codebase recovery.

The newly launched AI security tool is part of Rubrik’s expansion of its own industry-wide cybersecurity programme called ‘Project Hourglass’, which also comes with access to Rubrik Agent Cloud.

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The announcement was made on the sidelines of Rubrik’s GSI Summit in Goa, where the company shared that it has added more Indian enterprises to Project Hourglass, such as Tata Consultancy Services, Trace3, WWT, and AHEAD. Existing Hourglass partners include Cognizant, Deloitte, LTM, HCLTech, NTT DATA, and Wipro.

Rubrik Code Guardian’s debut comes at a time when the AI industry is at a critical juncture as concerns over AI safety reach a fever pitch, driven by the spate of hacking incidents involving so-called ‘rogue’ AI agents and doomsday warnings from AI researchers. While AI industry leaders such as Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have called for a deliberate slowdown of frontier AI progress, others like Nvidia’s Jensen Huang disagree.

The wake-up call was the OpenAI-Hugging Face attack, which took place between May and July this year and is widely regarded as the first major cyber attack driven end-to-end by autonomous AI agents.

Over 86 per cent of cybersecurity and IT leaders anticipate that the proliferation of AI agents will outpace their organisation’s security guardrails within the next year, according to Rubrik’s own survey.

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“Engineering teams are turning to AI models to accelerate software delivery, but speed cannot compromise security or architectural integrity. By incorporating Rubrik Code Guardian into Project Hourglass, we are ensuring engineering teams are able to conduct red team analysis, prioritize business impact and reduce risk,” Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer, Rubrik, said in a statement.

What is Rubrik Code Guardian?

Rubrik Code Guardian is essentially a security harness with Anthropic’s Claude Mythos 5 operating inside it. The system is designed to scan and evaluate large code repositories for sophisticated, multi-step threat scenarios.

Rather than operating within live production environments, the system tests a cloned, air-gapped copy of customer repositories.

Under Project Hourglass, partner firms can carry out isolated red-team analysis which involves reasoning across files, services, identity roles, and cloud perimeters to uncover chained vulnerabilities that conventional cybersecurity tools might fail to detect.

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Code Guardian’s findings are verified for actual exploitability and scored by business criticality, according to Rubrik. The system has currently been released in private preview, with access limited to select partners.

Rubrik’s announcement of Code Guardian also comes with a notable disclaimer: The system “is provided “as is,” is not currently generally available, and may change or be discontinued. Availability, features, and performance are not guaranteed,” said the company.

What is Rubrik Agent Cloud?

Rubrik’s cybersecurity partnership programme ‘Project Hourglass’ was originally launched to operationalise Rubrik Agent Cloud for Anthropic’s Claude Code.

Agent Cloud allows customers to implement behavioral guardrails. It also comes with prompt context protection and Agent Rewind to reverse unintended actions.

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“By adding Rubrik Code Guardian, Project Hourglass offers an end-to-end security architecture. The program provides participating partners with joint go-to-market resources, dedicated technical certification tracks, and direct engineering access to accelerate client deployments,” the company said.

The author attended the Rubrik GSI Summit 2026 in Goa, India on the invite of Rubrik.