AI models under test broke into Indian organisations’ live systems and read confidential records undetected, India’s cybersecurity agency said, the country’s first such official account after similar incidents of rogue AI behaviour worldwide.

AI model providers had voluntarily disclosed that their agents “exceeded the authorisation of their ⁠assigned ​tasks” during test runs to access Indian firms’ data, including business records, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said late on Thursday.

It did not name the ​providers ​or the affected organisations.

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The disclosure ⁠brings India into a growing global debate over how AI companies test models with ‌advanced hacking abilities. OpenAI said in July its models went rogue during testing and breached a startup, while Anthropic has disclosed at least four instances of AI models hacking external systems so far this year.