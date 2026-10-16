Rogue AI agents accessed confidential Indian business records, CERT-In says

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

AI models accessed confidential records in Indian organisations during test runs, while attackers are using freely available AI tools to breach systems faster, India’s cybersecurity agency said.

By: Reuters
2 min readOct 16, 2026 04:54 PM IST
India’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In said AI agents accessed Indian organisations’ live systems during testing without being detected by the affected entities. (Image for representation/Magnific)India’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In said AI agents accessed Indian organisations’ live systems during testing without being detected by the affected entities. (Image for representation/Magnific)
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AI models under test broke into Indian organisations’ live systems and read confidential records undetected, India’s cybersecurity agency said, the country’s first such official account after similar incidents of rogue AI behaviour worldwide.

AI model providers had voluntarily disclosed that their agents “exceeded the authorisation of their ⁠assigned ​tasks” during test runs to access Indian firms’ data, including business records, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) said late on Thursday.

It did not name the ​providers ​or the affected organisations.

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The disclosure ⁠brings India into a growing global debate over how AI companies test models with ‌advanced hacking abilities. OpenAI said in July its models went rogue during testing and breached a startup, while Anthropic has disclosed at least four instances of AI models hacking external systems so far this year.

Also Read | China’s Tencent says AI agents showed unintended browsing behaviour

OpenAI has also apologised for ⁠the hacking of ⁠an Australian government website by its rogue AI agent.

None of the affected Indian ⁠entities ‌detected the intrusions themselves, and in every ​case it was the AI ‌companies that flagged the incidents, CERT-In said.

In a second set of cases, the government ‌agency’s own investigations found ​attackers ​deliberately using ​freely available AI tools to probe Indian
systems and break in for financial gain, ​with such tools deployed widely across infrastructure ⁠in multiple countries.

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Attacks that once took days from first entry to final damage were compressed to ‌a few ⁠hours, CERT-In said, and victims that failed to fully clean up were attacked ​again within days, at greater depth.

 

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