Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta

Online gaming platform Roblox has expanded its generative AI capabilities with 4D generation, a feature that has been released in beta. The latest launch from Roblox is powered by its in-house Cube foundation model, and marks a shift from static 3D asset creation to functional, interactive content that players and creators can develop inside games and experiences.

Roblox’s foundation model, first announced in March 2025 with text-to-mesh generation model Cube 3D, aims to simplify how developers build virtual worlds. While initially Cube 3D was focussed on creating static 3D objects from text prompts, it eventually served as a backend for numerous tools in Roblox Studio and in-experience APIs. According to Roblox, the next step is to add functionality that allows generated objects to behave the way a user expects them to in a gameplay.