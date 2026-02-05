Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta

Online gaming platform Roblox has expanded its generative AI capabilities with 4D generation, a feature that has been released in beta. The latest launch from Roblox is powered by its in-house Cube foundation model, and marks a shift from static 3D asset creation to functional, interactive content that players and creators can develop inside games and experiences.
Roblox’s foundation model, first announced in March 2025 with text-to-mesh generation model Cube 3D, aims to simplify how developers build virtual worlds. While initially Cube 3D was focussed on creating static 3D objects from text prompts, it eventually served as a backend for numerous tools in Roblox Studio and in-experience APIs. According to Roblox, the next step is to add functionality that allows generated objects to behave the way a user expects them to in a gameplay.
With 4D generation in beta, creators can enable a system where players use simple natural-language prompts to create fully functioning objects. A generated car, for example, can have wheels that turn and scripts attached that allow it to be driven immediately, without manual scripting or modeling. Roblox engineers have described the process as combining object meshes with rulesets called schemas, which define how parts are assembled and how behaviour is applied.
According to Roblox, this technology will open up a new domain of creative freedom both for developers building experiences and for players inside them. 4D generation allows real-time creation of entities ranging from vehicles and tools to potentially more complex machinery. The company believes that this could unlock novel gameplay types and let creators focus more on high-level design rather than repetitive modeling tasks. Early adopters in the Roblox developer community are already experimenting with the new feature.
This announcement is in line with Roblox’s broader strategy of embedding AI deeply into its creation ecosystem, which it has described as a way to democratise content creation and accelerate development cycles. Roblox’s user base, reportedly over 85 million daily active users, comprises a mix of independent developers, hobbyists, and professional studios. Tools like Cube and 4D generation could shift how quickly experiences are prototyped and brought to market, potentially lowering barriers to entry for creators who lack advanced art or programming skills.
The company says the beta release is just an early step. The longer-term vision for Cube and related AI tools is to eventually generate whole scenes from natural language.
