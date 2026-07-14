Turing Award winner Richard Sutton’s new venture is a bet against today’s AI models

Richard Sutton, one of the leading figures in the world of artificial intelligence, has announced the formation of a new AI lab built around the idea of AI agents that learn continuously from their environment.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Oak Lab has been founded by Sutton and his former student Khurram Javed. Both of them previously worked at Keen Technologies, a startup pursuing artificial general intelligence (AGI) and located in Dallas, Texas, US, that was founded by legendary gaming developer John Carmack.

With his new venture, Sutton is betting that reinforcement learning will define the next phase of AI. He argues that progress depends on moving beyond large language models (LLMs) trained on static datasets toward AI systems that learn from experience. The AI researcher has previously described current deep learning methods as weak and inefficient.