PwC chairman pushes back on fears of AI-driven mass layoffs, says AI is adding more jobs

PwC Global Chairman Mohamed Kande has pushed back against the widely discussed narrative that artificial intelligence (AI) adoption will inevitably lead to large-scale job losses, arguing instead that companies deploying the technology extensively are often increasing their workforce.

In a CNBC interview at VivaTech conference in Paris, Kande said businesses adopting AI ‘at scale’ are not simply replacing employees with technology, rather AI is enabling organisations to launch new products and services and create demand for skills related to implementations, governance, data management and client delivery.

According to Kande, the companies moving fastest on AI are using the technology to enhance employee capabilities and improve productivity, rather than relying solely on workforce reductions. He argued that qualities such as judgement, collaboration, adaptability and emotional intelligence are becoming more valuable as AI takes over routine tasks.