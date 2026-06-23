PwC chairman pushes back on fears of AI-driven mass layoffs, says AI is adding more jobs

PwC Global Chairman Mohamed Kande has pushed back against the widely discussed narrative that artificial intelligence (AI) adoption will inevitably lead to large-scale job losses, arguing instead that companies deploying the technology extensively are often increasing their workforce.
In a CNBC interview at VivaTech conference in Paris, Kande said businesses adopting AI ‘at scale’ are not simply replacing employees with technology, rather AI is enabling organisations to launch new products and services and create demand for skills related to implementations, governance, data management and client delivery.
According to Kande, the companies moving fastest on AI are using the technology to enhance employee capabilities and improve productivity, rather than relying solely on workforce reductions. He argued that qualities such as judgement, collaboration, adaptability and emotional intelligence are becoming more valuable as AI takes over routine tasks.
PwC’s findings appear to support that view. The firm’s 2026 AI Jobs Barometer reported that companies with higher exposure to AI recorded stronger productivity and headcount expansion than organisations less exposed to the technology. At the same time, the report noted that entry-level roles are evolving rapidly, with junior employees increasingly expected to possess more advanced skills.
The chairman acknowledged that AI presents labour-market challenges, but he also said the bigger shift is towards redesigning work rather than replacing workers outright. In this model, organisations may require fewer employees for repetitive tasks while increasing demand for workers who can use AI tools to generate business value.
His comments come amid an ongoing debate over the impact of AI on employment. Several technology companies have announced workforce reductions while simultaneously increasing investments in AI infrastructure and products. Reports have indicated that major technology firms, including Meta and LinkedIn, have undertaken job cuts as they prioritise AI-related spending.
However, other technology leaders have also suggested that the long-term impact of AI employment may be more nuanced. Recent comments from industry figures, including Jeff Bezos, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, have highlighted the potential for AI to augment human work, create new business opportunities and reshape workforce requirements rather than simply eliminate jobs.
The discussion comes as organisations continue to assess the financial returns of AI investments. PwC’s survey found that more than half of business leaders have yet to see significant financial benefits from AI, suggesting that many companies remain in the experimentation phase.
As AI adoption accelerates, analysts say its impact on employment is likely to vary across industries and organisations. Companies that successfully integrate AI into their operations may expand hiring to support growth, while others struggling to generate value from the technology could face pressure to reduce costs and restructure their workplace.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)