Can AI predict a migraine before it strikes? Ex-Apple employee bets on a new health agent

A former Apple engineer, who spent about six years building the Apple Watch, recently quit her job to build what is being described as the most advanced AI health agent. Praneeta Pujari has introduced her new venture, UniqueHuman, which is dubbed a proactive healthcare agent for people with chronic conditions. “We are fixing the timing problem in healthcare,” Pujari said in a video introducing the AI agent.

UniqueHuman is building proactive healthcare agents that can handle every step of care for people with chronic conditions. In simple words, the AI agent reads a user’s smartwatch and health data and predicts something like an impending migraine. It later books a doctor, sorts the medicines, and deals with insurance. Based on the promotional video, UniqueHuman is bringing the true essence of an AI agent – that it is built to assist humans at each stage.

In her LinkedIn post announcing the new tech, Pujari said that her company’s mission is to end chronic suffering, meaning solving an illness from its root cause to what works for each person, before the condition prolongs for years. “That requires care that watches continuously, acts proactively, and learns from millions of people,” she wrote.

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According to Pujari, traditional healthcare cannot deliver that as care is always dependent on the availability of a doctor. The IIT Kanpur alumna claims that UniqueHuman is building care that scales without limits. The company is also collaborating with health institutions across the country, allowing the AI agent to manage end-to-end care in a HIPAA-secure infrastructure. For the uninitiated, HIPAA is a US federal law that protects the privacy and security of your personal health data such as medical records and doctor’s notes.

I left @Apple to build healthcare that listens and acts early. Today, I’m excited to introduce UniqueHuman. We’re building proactive healthcare agents that handle every step of care for people with chronic conditions. Our mission is to end chronic suffering. Today, we begin with migraines. — Praneeta Pujari (@PraneetaPujari) October 20, 2026

In the promotional video, Pujari talks about what inspired her to start UniqueHuman. “I have managed my mom’s chronic pain for a decade; I’ve myself lived with migraines for years,” she said, adding that her experience with Apple Watch got her acquainted with the body’s ways to signal warning signs before time. This was what motivated her to quit Apple and build healthcare that listens and acts early.

“Working on the Apple Watch, I saw how our body sends warning signs long before anything hurts. So I left Apple to build healthcare that listens and acts early.”

UniqueHuman predicts a flare-up, connects to a doctor, handles insurance, and even gets medication to a user’s door. The promo video demonstrated the case of Leah, who is prone to migraines. It showed how the AI agent named Niq, who keeps a track of Leah’s health. The AI agent is backed by the latest research on migraines. Niq is shown predicting a migraine episode; it goes on to connect with the doctor, manage insurance, and manage medication. The company claims that Niq is backed by top clinicians and health institutions.

Who is Praneeta Pujari

Based on her LinkedIn profile, Pujari is an entrepreneur and product leader with experience across consumer technology, e-commerce, behavioural research and digital health. Before founding UniqueHuman, Pujari worked with Apple as Apple Watch Lead between July 2019 and April 2025. At Apple, she spent several years in worldwide product planning, and at Amazon and Flipkart, she held product management, strategy and merchandising roles.

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After leaving Apple to build a consumer health startup, Praneeta Pujari said her focus is not on developing another wearable but on building a platform that uses health data to deliver personalised care. In a LinkedIn post, she outlined five layers of consumer healthcare: information, sensing, context, intelligence and care. While wearables have advanced the first two layers, she is focusing on the remaining three: understanding lifestyle, symptoms and medical conditions; using intelligence for triage, intervention and prediction; and integrating treatments and therapies.

Pujari believes a general-purpose health product may not adequately address the complexities of chronic conditions at scale. She is betting on a “vertically integrated, personalised, and proactive consumer health platform” for what she describes as the “$1B chronically ill population.” Her proposed agentic platform would work with different wearable devices, use contextual data to guide decisions and connect users with clinicians to deliver integrated care.

When it comes to academics, Pujari holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where she received the Rattan L. Khosa Merit Scholarship. Her early research experience includes work with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, London Business School and the UK consumer organisation Which?.