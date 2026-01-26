Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls for regulation

Pope Leo XIV, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has issued a stark warning about the harms of overly affectionate AI chatbots, and called for regulation amid growing concerns over the rise of so-called ‘AI psychosis’.

The US-born pontiff urged governments to regulate AI chatbots and companion bots in order to prevent human users from forming serious emotional bonds with them. “As we scroll through our information feeds, it becomes increasingly difficult to understand whether we are interacting with other human beings, bots, or virtual influencers,” Pope Leo wrote on Saturday, January 24.

“Because chatbots that are made overly ‘affectionate,’ in addition to always present and available, can become hidden architects of our emotional states, and in this way invade and occupy people’s intimate spheres,” he added.