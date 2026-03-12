Perplexity unveils ‘Personal Computer’, an AI agent that manages your tasks and files

AI agents have been dominating the spotlight over the past few weeks, and now Perplexity is the latest company to jump on the bandwagon.
Just weeks after unveiling Perplexity Computer, the AI startup has introduced Personal Computer, a new AI agent it describes as a “digital proxy” that works on your behalf. According to the company, the AI agent can “orchestrate all of your tools, tasks and files from any device, anywhere.”
Perplexity Personal Computer runs on a Mac mini and “works in a secure environment with clear safeguards.” The AI agent includes a full audit trail of every session and requires user approval for sensitive actions.
It can help users complete tasks like researching a topic, writing emails, preparing morning briefs and more. Users also have the option to choose from the latest large language models like Claude, Gemini, Grok and can also use multiple models to talk to each other.
Announcing Personal Computer.
Personal Computer is an always on, local merge with Perplexity Computer that works for you 24/7.
It’s personal, secure, and works across your files, apps, and sessions through a continuously running Mac mini. pic.twitter.com/EpvilVX6XZ
— Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) March 11, 2026
While Perplexity Personal Computer uses the cloud for reasoning, the AI agent still has access to all local files and apps installed on the machine.
Perplexity Personal Computer is currently available on a waitlist basis and is limited to the Perplexity Max subscription, which costs $200 and comes with 10,000 monthly compute credits. While this may sound expensive at first look, it can be cheaper than using API keys.
Also, the initally rollout is limited to Mac, but the company said it is working on an enterprise version with single sign-on capabilities.
Alongside Perplexity Personal Computer, the company also rolled out Computer for Enterprise, Comet Enterprise, and four new APIs – Search, Agent, Embeddings, and Sandbox.