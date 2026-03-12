Perplexity unveils ‘Personal Computer’, an AI agent that manages your tasks and files

AI agents have been dominating the spotlight over the past few weeks, and now Perplexity is the latest company to jump on the bandwagon.

Just weeks after unveiling Perplexity Computer, the AI startup has introduced Personal Computer, a new AI agent it describes as a “digital proxy” that works on your behalf. According to the company, the AI agent can “orchestrate all of your tools, tasks and files from any device, anywhere.”

Perplexity Personal Computer runs on a Mac mini and “works in a secure environment with clear safeguards.” The AI agent includes a full audit trail of every session and requires user approval for sensitive actions.