‘Most people don’t enjoy their jobs’: Perplexity CEO explains why losing yours to AI is a ‘glorious’ opportunity

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says losing your job to AI is okay, and there’s nothing to be afraid of. In an episode of the All-In podcast recorded at the NVIDIA GTC, Srinivas said that people should embrace the future of AI job displacement.
Srinivas said, “The reality is most people don’t enjoy their jobs. There’s suddenly a new possibility, a new opportunity, to go use these tools, learn them, and start your own mini business… Even if there is temporary job displacement to deal with, that sort of glorious future is what we should look forward to.”
He added that as AI does the repetitive work humans have been doing for years, new horizons will open up for those using AI tools.
“Either the other people who lose jobs end up starting companies themselves and make use of AIs, or they end up learning the AIs and contribute to new companies.”
While Srinivas’ view may seem like a pipedream to some, people are already using AI to start side hustles, create pitch decks, write books, offer translation services and more.
Srivinivas, who co-founded the AI-powered search engine Perplexity back in 2022 after working for both Google and OpenAI, has been pretty consistent in his stance that AI will help empower individuals.
As for AI-related layoffs, we have already seen companies like Meta and Google lay off thousands of employees. Last month, Twitter co-founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey said his company was letting go of 40 per cent of the staff because “intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company.”
Since February 2025, more than 101,000 employees in the United States alone have already lost their jobs to AI, according to the Alliance for Secure AI.
However, some economists say that AI job displacement is overhyped. In a recent note, Oxford Economics said companies “don’t appear to be replacing workers with AI on a significant scale”, but instead are using the excuse to reduce the workforce.