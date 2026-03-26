‘Most people don’t enjoy their jobs’: Perplexity CEO explains why losing yours to AI is a ‘glorious’ opportunity

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas says losing your job to AI is okay, and there’s nothing to be afraid of. In an episode of the All-In podcast recorded at the NVIDIA GTC, Srinivas said that people should embrace the future of AI job displacement.

Srinivas said, “The reality is most people don’t enjoy their jobs. There’s suddenly a new possibility, a new opportunity, to go use these tools, learn them, and start your own mini business… Even if there is temporary job displacement to deal with, that sort of glorious future is what we should look forward to.”

He added that as AI does the repetitive work humans have been doing for years, new horizons will open up for those using AI tools.