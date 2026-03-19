Perplexity brings Comet AI browser to iOS with Voice mode, hybrid search

Perplexity AI has announced the launch of its AI-powered web browser, Comet, on iOS devices. The company’s smart web browser is now available on iPhone devices as well, in addition to desktop and Android devices.
One of the highlights of the iOS version of Comet is that it offers a voice mode feature. Users can just ask their questions out loud and receive detailed answers. This feature works across open tabs, allowing users to ask questions about what they are currently reading.
Comet offers a hybrid search experience. For quick lookups, users still get traditional search results. At the same time, the built-in AI assistant can provide more detailed and context-aware answers.
This means that users can move from basic searches to more in-depth questions without having to change applications. For example, a user can search for a sporting event and then ask for insights or predictions.
The browser also includes advanced research capabilities. The user can also summarise long articles, collect information, and even prepare information for tasks such as interviews or presentations.
The assistant can also share the information, for instance, by sending the summaries via email. This makes it easier to process large amounts of information in a short time, especially for users on the go.
For instance, it can pull together details about a meeting, suggest questions to ask, or compare options before making decisions. Which perplexity claims turn the browser into a more active digital assistant rather than just a search tool.
Another important feature is cross-device support. Users can start browsing or researching on a desktop and continue the same task on their iPhone without losing context.