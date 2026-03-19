Perplexity brings Comet AI browser to iOS with Voice mode, hybrid search

The browser also includes advanced research capabilities. The user can also summarise long articles, collect information, and even prepare information for tasks such as interviews or presentations. (Image: Perpexity)

Perplexity AI has announced the launch of its AI-powered web browser, Comet, on iOS devices. The company’s smart web browser is now available on iPhone devices as well, in addition to desktop and Android devices.

One of the highlights of the iOS version of Comet is that it offers a voice mode feature. Users can just ask their questions out loud and receive detailed answers. This feature works across open tabs, allowing users to ask questions about what they are currently reading.

Comet offers a hybrid search experience. For quick lookups, users still get traditional search results. At the same time, the built-in AI assistant can provide more detailed and context-aware answers.