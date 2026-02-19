Perplexity pushes back on ads, says users ‘would just start doubting everything’

Perplexity, in a rather surprising turn of events, has boarded the anti-ad AI bandwagon. The AI startup says it has reversed the decision to show ads in its chatbot as it might erode user trust.

This is an interesting U-turn for the startup, as it was one of the first generative AI companies in the world to start testing ads back in 2024. These sponsored ads appeared below the chatbot’s answer.

According to the Financial Times, Perplexity had reportedly started phasing out ads late last year, with executives now saying that they have no plans to show ads, at least for now.