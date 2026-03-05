Perplexity AI introduces Voice Mode in Perplexity Computer

Perplexity AI announced that it has introduced Voice Mode in Perplexity Computer through its social media accounts and stated that the update would enable users to have an easy time doing things while using a computer to perform tasks.(Image Source: Perplexity)

The artificial intelligence search engine startup Perplexity AI has announced that it has introduced a new feature called Voice Mode in Perplexity Computer, which would enable users to have a better experience with its artificial intelligence assistant.

The feature would allow users to interact with the artificial intelligence assistant by talking to it rather than typing what they want to ask or search for. This would enable users to have a better and more convenient experience with Perplexity Computer.

Once Voice Mode has been enabled in Perplexity Computer, users will be able to ask any question out loud and receive answers in return almost instantly. The artificial intelligence assistant would listen to what the user has to ask or request and would reply accordingly in real time.