Pentagon reaches agreements with top AI companies, but not Anthropic

Suozzi acknowledged the importance of military professionalism and uniform standards but underlined that faith-based or medical accommodations should not be overlooked. (AP Photo)

The Pentagon said on Friday it had reached agreements with seven AI companies to deploy their advanced capabilities on the Defense Department’s classified networks as it seeks to broaden the range of AI providers working across the military. The statement excludes Anthropic, which has been in dispute with the Pentagon over guardrails on the military’s use of its artificial intelligence tools.

The Pentagon labeled the AI startup, ⁠which is ​widely used across the Defense Department, a supply-chain risk earlier this year, barring its use by the Pentagon and its contractors.

SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, several of which already work with the Pentagon, will be integrated into its secret and top-secret network environments, providing more military access to their products for use on sensitive topics, the Pentagon said ​in ​a statement. The lesser-known Reflection AI, which raised $2 billion in October, is ⁠backed by 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm in which Donald Trump Jr. is a partner and investor. Since the Pentagon deemed Anthropic’s products a “supply-chain risk” in March and the ‌two sides became embroiled in a lawsuit, the military has expressed increasing interest in AI startups.