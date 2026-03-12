Pentagon opens door to exempt Anthropic use beyond 6-month ramp-down, memo says

From left, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, talks with Andrew Ross Sorkin, financial columnist for the New York Times, during The New York Times Dealbook Summit in Manhattan, Dec. 3, 2025. (Dave Sanders/The New York Times)

The Pentagon has told its senior leaders that use of Anthropic’s AI tools may continue beyond a previously announced six-month phase-out period if deemed critical to national security, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The memo is dated March 6 and signed by Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies. It says the exemptions can be authorized “in rare and extraordinary ⁠circumstances” ​and “will only be considered for mission-critical activities directly supporting national security operations where no viable alternative exists.”

Any Pentagon unit seeking an exemption must submit a comprehensive risk mitigation plan for approval, according to the document, ​first ​reported by CBS News.