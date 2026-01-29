Over 40% of AI upskilling enrolments in India come from senior professionals: Study

As AI moves into the mainstream, senior leaders across industries are enrolling in AI and GenAI programmes to stay relevant. (Image: FreePik)

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the job landscape worldwide, with many professionals upgrading their skills to stay relevant. Notably, senior professionals with over 15 years of work experience are leading India’s AI upskilling wave. According to data released by edtech firm Great Learning, upskilling enrolments are seeing a steep rise from senior professionals.

The findings are based on behavioural data from over one million learners on its platform in 2025, and they show that more than 40 per cent of enrolments in generative AI and AI and machine learning programmes came from senior talent.

This trend indicates a shift in how experienced professionals view AI skills. They are increasingly seeing them as critical to leadership, strategy, and decision-making instead of relying purely on technical capabilities.