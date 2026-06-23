Oracle sheds 21,000 employees while ramping up AI investments

Oracle's workforce fell by about 21,000 employees in fiscal 2026 as the company continued restructuring operations amid growing AI adoption and increased cloud infrastructure investments. (Express Image)

Oracle’s total workforce declined 13 per cent, or about 21,000 employees, in fiscal 2026, as the cloud computing giant continued restructuring its business, partly driven by the adoption of AI across its operations.

The company had a total workforce of 141,000 as of May 31, 2026, compared with about 162,000 as of the same period last year, ⁠according ​to its annual report released on Monday.

Oracle spent $1.84 billion in severance payments and other exit costs related to the restructuring activities in fiscal 2026, significantly higher than the $374 million spent in ​the previous ​fiscal year, the filing showed.

It also ⁠said in its filing that the workforce adjustments were in response to various factors, including management ‌and product changes, performance issues, strategic shifts and acquisitions.