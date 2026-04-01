Oracle set to cut thousands of jobs amid rising AI investments and cost pressures

While sources suggest the cuts could affect thousands, the company has not officially confirmed the full scale. (Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

The spate of tech layoffs continues. On Tuesday, March 31, American tech giant Oracle, known for its database management systems, reportedly began cutting thousands of jobs. The layoffs come amid a sharp decline in the company’s stock this year, even as it ramps up investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The full scale of the layoffs remains unclear, as the company has yet to make an official announcement. Following the announcements, investor sentiment also took a hit as Oracle’s stock fell 25 per cent this year, a steeper drop than other major tech companies.

Reportedly, the company is confronting multiple challenges in its attempt to keep up with the rapid rise of generative AI. Oracle’s core business, which is selling database software, seems to be under intense pressure, with investors worrying that newer AI models may reduce demand for conventional data systems.