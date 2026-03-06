Layoffs continue: Oracle plans thousands of cuts, Morgan Stanley trims workforce

Fresh waves of layoffs are inbound. Tech giant Oracle is planning to axe thousands of jobs, and investment bank Morgan Stanley has announced over 2500 layoffs despite having a banner year in 2025.
Oracle is gearing up to announce major layoffs owing to the soaring costs due to data centres backing artificial intelligence (AI). The company seems to be planning the reductions to mitigate the cash pressure.
A report in Bloomberg suggests that the impending job cuts will likely affect divisions across the company. According to the report, the layoffs will take place as soon as this month, and some of the job cuts will impact roles which the company anticipates to be irrelevant due to AI.
As of May 2025, the company had 162,000 employees worldwide. Even though the workforce reduction is still in the planning stage, it could impact the overall workforce of the company.
The development coincides with the Larry Ellison-led company’s move to establish massive data centres to support AI workloads for its major customers, which also includes OpenAI. Oracle, which is a renowned database software provider, is now repositioning itself as a major cloud computing and AI infrastructure player.
Meanwhile, the layoffs under consideration by the company are expected to be wider-reaching than its usual job cuts. Reportedly, the company has also announced internally that it will be reviewing numerous open job listings in the cloud division, essentially slowing or freezing the hiring process.
Earlier this year, Bloomberg data showed that expenses by the cloud unit for data centres will likely push Oracle’s cash flow negative in the coming years much before its investments begin to pay off. In February, Oracle said that it will be raising to the tune of $50 billion this year via a combination of debt and equity sales.
Morgan Stanley to axe jobs
On the other hand, leading global finance firm Morgan Stanley is reportedly set to cut around 2,500 jobs. The financial sector is consistently witnessing workforce reductions, and Morgan Stanley’s announcement may impact about three per cent of its workforce, according to reports from Reuters and Associated Press.
The job cuts have impacted the bank’s investment banking and trading, wealth management, investment management, etc. However, reports indicated that the announcement has not impacted its financial advisors. Incidentally, Morgan Stanley reported an exceptionally profitable year in 2025 with stellar annual revenue. Reportedly, the bank has said that the fresh job cuts are based on strategy and individual performance and that it intends to add staff in other areas.