Layoffs continue: Oracle plans thousands of cuts, Morgan Stanley trims workforce

Oracle is axing jobs to mitigate the soaring costs of AI, and Morgan Stanley has said that it is part of its strategy and intends to add more staff going forward. (Image: FreePik)

Fresh waves of layoffs are inbound. Tech giant Oracle is planning to axe thousands of jobs, and investment bank Morgan Stanley has announced over 2500 layoffs despite having a banner year in 2025.

Oracle is gearing up to announce major layoffs owing to the soaring costs due to data centres backing artificial intelligence (AI). The company seems to be planning the reductions to mitigate the cash pressure.

A report in Bloomberg suggests that the impending job cuts will likely affect divisions across the company. According to the report, the layoffs will take place as soon as this month, and some of the job cuts will impact roles which the company anticipates to be irrelevant due to AI.