Oracle plans fresh layoffs amid massive AI infrastructure spending: Report

Employees at Oracle are bracing for more layoffs. IT giant Oracle is reportedly planning a fresh round of job cuts amid mounting debts to fund its AI infrastructure build out. The layoffs at the tech company may rise to double-digit percentages in some teams, according to a report in The Business Insider.

Managers at the firm have been requested to provide a list of affected employees to reduce payroll by the time the second quarter begins on September 1, 2026. This is the second time this year that the company is reducing headcount. In April, it was reported that Oracle had initiated wider global workforce reduction with about 12,000 impacted. The layoffs also impacted thousands of employees in India. Back then it was reported that the cuts were part of its broader plan that could affect about 30,000 employees worldwide.