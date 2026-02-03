Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia ‘rift’ reports

Amid growing reports of a rift between OpenAI and Nvidia, cloud provider Oracle has sought to reassure investors of its strategic independence but without much success.

Oracle’s stocks took a tumble and closed down 2.79 per cent at $160.06 after opening the day higher on the Larry Ellison-led company’s plans to raise $50 billion for its AI infrastructure build-out.

On Sunday, February 1, Oracle said it is looking to raise up to $50 billion in 2026 to fund additional data centre capacity for its cloud customers using a combination of debt and equity financing. In early trading the next day, Oracle’s shares rose by 2 per cent as the market appeared to favour the company’s plan to address its roughly $100 billion debt load.

“The NVIDIA-OpenAI deal has zero impact on our financial relationship with OpenAI. We remain highly confident in OpenAI’s ability to raise funds and meet its commitments,” Oracle wrote in a post on X on Monday, February 2.

While seemingly intended to underscore its strategic independence, investors already anxious about Oracle’s debt appeared to have perceived the post as a negative signal amid growing scrutiny of OpenAI’s growth model and trillion-dollar infrastructure commitments.

In September 2025, Oracle signed a deal with OpenAI which stipulates that the ChatGPT maker purchase $300 billion worth of compute power from the cloud provider over a span of five years, according to a report by Wall Street Journal. OpenAI has committed to about $1.4 trillion in spending on compute power and infrastructure, even though its annualised revenue was just over $20 billion in 2025.

With much of the AI infrastructure capacity being built on demand, and OpenAI’s partner Oracle borrowing heavily to bankroll the build-out, investors are likely concerned that the cloud provider would be exposed if demand softens and the infrastructure goes unused.

The NVIDIA-OpenAI deal has zero impact on our financial relationship with OpenAI. We remain highly confident in OpenAI’s ability to raise funds and meet its commitments. — Oracle (@Oracle) February 2, 2026

To be sure, Oracle’s five-year credit default swaps also fell 17 per cent in a sign that investors likely feel more confident about the company’s efforts to avoid a downgrade of its credit ratings by managing its debt. Besides Oracle, equity shares of Microsoft and Nvidia have also come under pressure as investors weigh their exposure to OpenAI through a web of commercial partnerships, according to a report by Fortune.

Story continues below this ad

Tensions between Nvidia and OpenAI?

In September last year, Nvidia said it intended to pour as much as $100 billion into OpenAI as part of a deal that gave the chipmaker a stake in the startup and gave OpenAI the cash it needed to buy the advanced chips.

However, the deal is reportedly yet to be closed with negotiations dragging on for months. Speaking to reporters last week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that the company had been invited to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and that it was “never a commitment”. Every investment by Nvidia in OpenAI would be decided in stages, he said.

Also Read | OpenAI is unsatisfied with some Nvidia chips and looking for alternatives

A day later, Huang clarified that Nvidia still planned a huge investment in OpenAI and dismissed reports of tensions with the AI start-up.

On the other hand, Reuters reported that OpenAI was unsatisfied with some of Nvidia’s latest AI chips, and has sought alternatives to them since last year. Hours later, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote in a post on X, “We love working with NVIDIA and they make the best AI chips in the world. We hope to be a gigantic customer for a very long time. I don’t get where all this insanity is coming from.”