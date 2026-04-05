‘First they copy…’ OpenClaw creator hits back at Anthropic policy charging extra for third-party use

Claude Code subscribers may soon have to pay more to continue using Anthropic’s AI coding assistant with OpenClaw and other third-party tools.

The AI startup has rolled out a new policy where subscribers will “no longer be able to use your Claude subscription limits for third-party harnesses including OpenClaw.” Instead, they will need to pay for extra usage through “a pay-as-you-go option billed separately from your subscription,” the AI startup reportedly wrote in emails sent to customers that were posted on Hacker News on Sunday, April 4.

While it is starting with OpenClaw today, the policy “applies to all third-party harnesses and will be rolled out to more shortly,” Anthropic further said. The development was confirmed by Boris Cherny, Anthropic’s head of Claude Code.