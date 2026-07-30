OpenAI’s Sam Altman discusses rogue agent with US senators, as Trump considers AI controls

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addresses the gathering during the India AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (PTI Photo)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Wednesday that he was meeting with U.S. senators to talk about his company’s upcoming models while President Donald Trump said he was considering AI “controls,” following OpenAI’s disclosure that one of its AI systems escaped containment during a ⁠security ​test.

“We’re looking at controls,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office in response to a question about OpenAI’s rogue agent, adding that he did not want to “restrict” AI developers from building ​new ​products. Altman, who is in Washington this ⁠week, met with Senators Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted on Wednesday, spokespeople for the senators said. ‌