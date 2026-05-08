OpenAI’s latest API models bring live translation and transcription to voice apps

OpenAI, on Thursday, May 7, introduced its new generation of voice models that have the ability to reason, translate, and transcribe as users speak. The company said that its latest models in the API have the potential to create a wide range of voice apps for developers. In simple words, developers will now be able to create apps that can talk, transcribe, and translate conversions with users in real-time.

The new models are GPT-Realtime-2, which comes with GPT-5 class reasoning capable of handling harder requests and carrying out conversations naturally. The second model is GPT-Realtime-Translate, which is OpenAI’s new live translation model that translates speech from over 70 input languages into about 13 output languages. And the model does this in real time while maintaining the pace of the speaker. Meanwhile, the third model is GPT-Realtime-Whisper, which is a new streaming speech-to-text that transcribes speech live as the speaker talks.