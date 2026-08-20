OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Terra and Luna models now available on Amazon Bedrock in India

AWS, on Thursday, August 20, announced that OpenAI’s flagship AI models – GPT-5.6 Terra and Luna – are now available on Amazon Bedrock in India with in-country inferencing. Since OpenAI model inference on Amazon Bedrock is processed on AWS infrastructure, organisations can now access frontier models locally.

The company said that the launch allows customers from across domains like financial services, healthcare, the public sector, start-ups, and other industries to access OpenAI models locally through AWS. For the uninitiated, in-country AI inferencing in this context means processing AI tasks on computer servers that are physically located within a country, instead of relying on servers deployed overseas.

“By bringing OpenAI advanced models to India, we are giving customers the ability to build transformative AI applications with in-country inferencing and governance controls that organisations in India demand – all on the trusted AWS infrastructure they already use,” said Satinder Pal Singh, Director, Solution Architecture, AWS India and South Asia.

Singh believes that Indian enterprises are moving rapidly towards AI experimentation to production-scale deployment, and they need frontier intelligence that runs where their data already lives.

The frontier models Terra and Luna are part of the GPT-5.6 family of AI models that OpenAI launched on July 9. GPT-5.6 Terra is a general-purpose AI model for everyday enterprise workloads that comes with superior performance when compared to its predecessors and at a lower cost. On the other hand, GPT-5.6 Luna is the fastest and most cost-efficient model that is built for high-volume, latency-sensitive tasks like summarisation, classification, and more.

AWS’s announcement follows OpenAI’s recent price reductions on Luna and Terra models, which now cost up to 80 per cent and 20 per cent less, respectively. According to the company, these models will bring frontier intelligence to India at significantly lower prices. The new pricing is reflected on Amazon Bedrock.

“Businesses want models that can help teams write better software, work through complex information, and make higher-quality decisions in the flow of work. For many organisations in India, especially in regulated sectors, local inferencing is a key part of adopting AI with confidence. Making our models available through Amazon Bedrock gives more organisations a practical way to bring that capability into production,” said Nitin Bawankule, Head of Enterprise Sales, India, at OpenAI.

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According to AWS, with advanced OpenAI models now accessible to Indian companies, they can apply frontier intelligence to an array of use cases and solve real business challenges at scale. These use cases include agentic coding, data analysis, agent workflows, ChatGPT Work, production inference, software development, regulated workflow automation, sensitive data analysis, and high-volume customer applications.