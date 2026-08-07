OpenAI’s first AI device may be a $300 doughnut-shaped smart speaker: Report

OpenAI’s first AI-powered device could be a doughnut-shaped gadget and may cost more than $300. The device will reportedly feature a unique look and will have moving parts that will endow it a distinct personality. According to a Bloomberg report, the new product from the Sam Altman-led company, which is likely to be a smart speaker sans a display, will be the size of a hockey puck. The device is being developed amid utmost confidentiality. The publication that quoted people closely working with the device said that the core idea is to make it compact and easy to use around the home and with one hand.

Reportedly, the ChatGPT-maker aims to introduce its first consumer device in 2027. The company reportedly sees it as an AI-first computer that could assist users in getting things done. When it comes to the unique design, the intention is to distinguish it from the existing line of contemporary smart speakers, which is dominated by Amazon and Google. Further, the report states that the new product will give OpenAI the opportunity to showcase its original designs, especially since it has been locked in a legal dispute with Apple that claims the AI firm has copied its intellectual property.

When it comes to long-term vision, OpenAI has plans to offer a range of devices, and the upcoming speaker is seen as a headway into the market. The device is arriving after several AI hardware products, such as the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1, struggled to gain mainstream traction, and smart glasses triggered concerns around user privacy.

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OpenAI reportedly wants the device to become a daily essential that a user could lean on throughout the day, just like a smartphone. When it comes to functionality, the device is expected to operate similarly to ChatGPT’s voice mode on smartphone. However, the device will come equipped with much more advanced models that are expected to offer more natural and personalised voice interactions. Moreover, the device is expected to learn more about the user over time, allowing it to personalise conversations.

In terms of build, the circular device will have parts that move on their own. It will consist of speaker grills and microphones for conversing with the users. The report suggests that the moving parts will likely indicate the device’s responses and interactions with the user. This is primarily intended to make the device feel more alive in contrast to the existing smart speakers that are largely stationary.

Based on the report, OpenAI seems to be developing a premium AI-powered smart speaker with lights that indicate when it is listening and cameras and sensors that help it understand its surroundings. Designed with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio, the device is expected to cost between $300 and $400 and is part of OpenAI’s long-term plan to build consumer hardware that could eventually rival smartphones.

Apple has sued OpenAI, alleging it copied confidential metal-finishing techniques for an upcoming product, a claim which OpenAI has denied. Even though the lawsuit mentions a metal design, it remains unclear whether it refers to this speaker or another device. OpenAI has maintained that its upcoming AI device is entirely original and does not use any of Apple’s technology.