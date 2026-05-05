OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT iOS app for workplaces and classrooms

ChatGPT for Intune iOS app brings AI tools to enterprises and schools(File Photo)

OpenAI has rolled out a new iOS application called ChatGPT for Intune, targeting enterprise users and educational institutions that rely on managed app ecosystems. The app is designed for organisations using Microsoft’s Intune platform to manage devices and applications.

Unlike the standard ChatGPT app meant for general users, this version ensures compatibility with IT controls, allowing companies and schools to implement AI tools without violating security protocols. It is available on iPhones and iPads with 17.0 or later upgrades. Organisations that mandate mobile device management commonly require Intune-compatible binaries so IT can enforce policies, control data flow, and meet compliance requirements.