OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT iOS app for workplaces and classrooms

OpenAI has rolled out a new iOS application called ChatGPT for Intune, targeting enterprise users and educational institutions that rely on managed app ecosystems. The app is designed for organisations using Microsoft’s Intune platform to manage devices and applications.
Unlike the standard ChatGPT app meant for general users, this version ensures compatibility with IT controls, allowing companies and schools to implement AI tools without violating security protocols. It is available on iPhones and iPads with 17.0 or later upgrades. Organisations that mandate mobile device management commonly require Intune-compatible binaries so IT can enforce policies, control data flow, and meet compliance requirements.
The app brings a set of advanced AI capabilities tailored for productivity and learning:
The AI can generate emails, reports and academic material, helping users create structured content quickly and efficiently.
It enables real-time, hands-free conversations with the AI, which can be helpful for interactive learning.
Users can upload files and images to summarise documents or extract key details, helping streamline research and everyday tasks.
It allows users to condense long documents into key points, making information easier to understand and process.
The app allows users to create visuals using simple text prompts, making it useful for presentations and creative projects.
The platform also offers interactive learning tools such as quizzes and step-by-step explanations, making it easier for users to understand concepts.
Together, these features position the app as both a productivity tool for workplaces and a learning aid for classrooms.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)