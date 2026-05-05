OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT iOS app for workplaces and classrooms

OpenAI has introduced a new version of its ChatGPT iOS app designed specifically for enterprises and educational institutions, focusing on security, compliance and controlled access.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 5, 2026 12:56 PM IST
ChatGPT for Intune iOS app brings AI tools to enterprises and schools(File Photo)ChatGPT for Intune iOS app brings AI tools to enterprises and schools(File Photo)
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OpenAI has rolled out a new iOS application called ChatGPT for Intune, targeting enterprise users and educational institutions that rely on managed app ecosystems. The app is designed for organisations using Microsoft’s Intune platform to manage devices and applications.

Unlike the standard ChatGPT app meant for general users, this version ensures compatibility with IT controls, allowing companies and schools to implement AI tools without violating security protocols. It is available on iPhones and iPads with 17.0 or later upgrades. Organisations that mandate mobile device management commonly require Intune-compatible binaries so IT can enforce policies, control data flow, and meet compliance requirements. 

The app brings a set of advanced AI capabilities tailored for productivity and learning:

Content Drafting

The AI can generate emails, reports and academic material, helping users create structured content quickly and efficiently. 

Advanced Voice Mode

It enables real-time, hands-free conversations with the AI, which can be helpful for interactive learning. 

Also Read | India tops ChatGPT Images 2.0 users as AI visuals go mainstream

File and Photo Uploads

Users can upload files and images to summarise documents or extract key details, helping streamline research and everyday tasks.

Summarisation

It allows users to condense long documents into key points, making information easier to understand and process. 

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Image Generation

The app allows users to create visuals using simple text prompts, making it useful for presentations and creative projects. 

Also Read | OpenAI updates ChatGPT privacy policy to introduce ad tracking via cookies: How to opt out

Interactive Learning Tools

The platform also offers interactive learning tools such as quizzes and step-by-step explanations, making it easier for users to understand concepts. 

Together, these features position the app as both a productivity tool for workplaces and a learning aid for classrooms.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

 

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