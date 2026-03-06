OpenAI unveils GPT-5.4, an AI model that can operate computers and software

Available in variants such as GPT-5.4 Thinking and Pro, the model can even operate computers, interact with software, and automate complex tasks across apps and tools. (File Photo)

Frontier AI models are arriving in quick succession. OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.4, its latest frontier model, available in variants such as GPT-5.4 Thinking and GPT-5.4 Pro. The company describes the release as a major update that brings together several of its recent advances, including improved reasoning, coding capabilities, and agentic workflows, into a single model.

The model supports up to a 1 million token context window, making it efficient for analysing entire codebases, long document collections, etc. Besides, the AI company claimed that GPT-5.4 is also the first mainline model with built-in computer-use capabilities allowing agents to engage directly with software to accomplish, verify, and fix tasks. In simple words, this is an AI that can operate computers, meaning it can interact with apps and websites using screenshots, mouse clicks and keyboard commands and can be useful for automating workflows across tools.