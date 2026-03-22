OpenAI to nearly double workforce to 8,000 by end-2026: Report

The company said on Thursday that Codex has more ⁠than ‌2 million weekly active ​users, marking a three-fold ‌increase in users and a five-fold jump in usage since the ‌beginning of ​the year.(File photo)

Artificial intelligence start-up OpenAI plans to nearly double its workforce to 8,000 from 4,500 by the end of 2026, the Financial Times reported ⁠on ​Saturday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify the ​report. OpenAI ​did not immediately respond ⁠to Reuters’ request for comment.

OpenAI plans to deploy ‌most of the new hires across product development, engineering, research and sales, the FT said.

The ChatGPT-maker is also ramping up recruitment of specialists ⁠focused on “technical ⁠ambassadorship,” aimed at helping businesses make better use ⁠of its ‌tools, the ​report added.

The company’s latest funding ‌round valued it at $840 billion,as Big Tech and Masayoshi ‌Son’s Softbank ​joined its ​blockbuster $110 ​billion round.