OpenAI shuts down Sora, pivots to enterprise and developer tools

OpenAI has announced that it is shutting down its AI video tool Sora, in a move that reportedly surprised many of its partners and peers, including Disney.
According to reports, teams from OpenAI and Disney had just wrapped up a meeting related to Sora when the decision came through.
The move effectively ends a planned $1 billion deal between OpenAI and Disney, announced a few months ago. Under that agreement, Disney was expected to invest heavily in OpenAI and provide access to more than 200 of its well-known characters for use in AI-generated video content, according to a report by Reuters.
However, the deal was never finalised, and reportedly no money was exchanged. The cancellation of Sora now brings those plans to a halt.
The decision also appears to have caught some OpenAI employees off guard. Members of the Sora team were informed of the shutdown on Tuesday morning, even as the company had recently shared updates about the tool’s safety standards.
“We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you. What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing. We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work. – The Sora Team”, the team said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
OpenAI seems to be now redirecting its efforts toward building broader AI capabilities, including artificial general intelligence and robotics. The company is also working on combining its services into a single, more integrated platform.
As part of this shift, leadership roles are evolving, and internal structures are being adjusted. CEO Sam Altman has also moved to change how safety and security teams report within the company.
Disney, for its part, has acknowledged the decision and said it respects OpenAI’s move to change direction. Discussions between the two companies may still continue in other forms.
Sora was first introduced in early 2024 and quickly drew attention for its ability to create high-quality videos from simple text prompts. A standalone version launched in 2025, allowing users to generate and share clips online.
However, competition in the AI space has intensified. Companies like Anthropic have gained ground, particularly in coding tools, with products like Claude Code attracting developers.