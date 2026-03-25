OpenAI shuts down Sora, pivots to enterprise and developer tools

OpenAI seems to be now redirecting its efforts toward building broader AI capabilities, including artificial general intelligence and robotics. The company is also working on combining its services into a single, more integrated platform.(Image Source: OpenAI)

OpenAI has announced that it is shutting down its AI video tool Sora, in a move that reportedly surprised many of its partners and peers, including Disney.

According to reports, teams from OpenAI and Disney had just wrapped up a meeting related to Sora when the decision came through.

The move effectively ends a planned $1 billion deal between OpenAI and Disney, announced a few months ago. Under that agreement, Disney was expected to invest heavily in OpenAI and provide access to more than 200 of its well-known characters for use in AI-generated video content, according to a report by Reuters.

However, the deal was never finalised, and reportedly no money was exchanged. The cancellation of Sora now brings those plans to a halt.