OpenAI set to launch most capable GPT model after delayed rollout

OpenAI is reportedly evaluating lower subscription and API prices to remain competitive in the fast-growing AI market. (Image: Reuters)

OpenAI will publicly launch GPT-5.6, its most advanced AI model, on Thursday following a delay last month prompted by U.S. government requests over heightened national security concerns about the potential misuse of powerful AI technologies.

The United States and China are in a race to develop cutting-edge ⁠AI models ​the likes of which, experts have said, could dramatically accelerate sophisticated cyberattacks in sectors relying on complex, interconnected and often decades-old technology systems.

Washington has increased scrutiny of advanced AI model releases to identify potential threats on concerns the technology could be misused by the military or the intelligence establishment in China, Russia and other ​countries.