OpenAI says upcoming model is so capable it requires stronger guardrails

OpenAI says its upcoming Astra model has triggered tougher cybersecurity safeguards because of its advanced capabilities. (Express Image/Agencies)

OpenAI has determined that one of its upcoming models is so capable it requires additional safety measures before it can be launched.

The model, called Astra, can spot more security vulnerabilities than the most advanced OpenAI model publicly available today, company officials ⁠told ​reporters on a conference call on Tuesday. Astra also needs less computational power to accomplish those tasks.

“With the right tools and access, Astra can find previously unknown security flaws and develop ways to exploit them across many well-protected systems without a person guiding each step,” said Amelia Glaese, an OpenAI vice president overseeing ​its safety ​work.